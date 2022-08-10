Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 10: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Storms continue to be in the forecast through Thursday morning as a lingering cold front meanders down to the south. By Thursday afternoon, drier air overspreads Region 8 and the rain chances drop considerably.

Humidity really drops over the weekend with dewpoints falling to near 60 degrees in spots. Highs this weekend will be in the mid-80s areawide, with overnight lows in the mid-60s!

The mornings will feel the best before it gets a little warm in the afternoons. Rain chances stay low early next week, but increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Some people have been getting conflicting Covid-19 test results, so we reached out to a Jonesboro doctor to make sure people have the information for accurate test results.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is hoping to improve the lives of children and maternal health care.

With schools set to open for many districts statewide soon, one district is taking safety to a whole new level.

The city of Little Rock announced Aug. 8 that it was creating a new division to address public requests for information.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School has shut down U.S. Highway 49.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Amari Washington. Highway patrol says she was abducted...
AMBER ALERT issued for missing Mo. toddler
COVID tests lay on the table awaiting use from patients.
Positive or negative: What you need to know about COVID-19 testing
The new 8-foot diameter culvert on Pruitt's Chapel Road in Paragould.
Upgrading drainage systems to prevent another historic flood