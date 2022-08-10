Energy Alert
Committee move bullet-proof vest system and recreation grant resolutions to full council

Members looked a resolution to authorize the purchase of law enforcement bullet-proof vest...
Members looked a resolution to authorize the purchase of law enforcement bullet-proof vest systems for the Jonesboro Police Department.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council Committee met Tuesday, Aug. 9 to discuss several items, one of which focused on providing more protection for the city’s officers.

Members looked at a resolution to authorize the purchase of law enforcement bullet-proof vest systems for the Jonesboro Police Department.

The city would need to update and purchase thirty tactical bullet-proof vest systems for the SWAT team, with the total cost being $110,507.99.

Committee members moved the resolution to the full council.

The group also looked at a resolution to authorize Jonesboro to submit the 2023 Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant application from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

According to the committee, the city is looking to improve Joe Mack Campbell Park by adding a splash pad, with plans for the recreation area already being prepared.

The project would cost $350,000 total, with the grant covering $175,000 and the city paying for the rest.

The resolution was also moved to the full council by the committee.

