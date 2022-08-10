Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Deputies recover non-active explosive device

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered a bomb last week.

Sheriff Kevin Bell explained an investigation is underway after authorities found an explosive device in a rural home.

The device contained an electric capacitator inside a mason jar filled with fluid. The mason jar was then connected to what appeared to be a gas lantern canister.

However, Sheriff Bell said the bomb was not active, adding it’s always a good time to remind citizens they should always contact the police when they witness something that could threaten the public.

“If you see something like this, report it to law enforcement. No matter where you’re at. This has the potential to be very dangerous,” he said. “Don’t touch it, stay away from it, evacuate the area, and notify law enforcement immediately.”

The sheriff said you can never be too cautious regarding these devices.

“Any time we find something like that, we have to act as if it is active and that it will go off. It’s very important for the safety of the public to stay away from an item that appears to be dangerous,” Bell said.

Due to the unknown condition of the device, the Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad was called in to handle the situation.

If you happen to come across an item that could be dangerous, you can contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 870-892-8888.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School has shut down U.S. Highway 49.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

The stop sign attached to a school bus is released when students get off the bus.
Safety measures on the road ahead of school
Arkansas State FB Coach
Arkansas State football hosts 2022 Media Day
Farmers in northeast Arkansas are asking for tighter regulations on dicamba.
Farmers ask for tighter regulations on dicamba
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office recovers non-active explosive device