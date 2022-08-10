Deputies recover non-active explosive device

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered a bomb last week.

Sheriff Kevin Bell explained an investigation is underway after authorities found an explosive device in a rural home.

The device contained an electric capacitator inside a mason jar filled with fluid. The mason jar was then connected to what appeared to be a gas lantern canister.

However, Sheriff Bell said the bomb was not active, adding it’s always a good time to remind citizens they should always contact the police when they witness something that could threaten the public.

“If you see something like this, report it to law enforcement. No matter where you’re at. This has the potential to be very dangerous,” he said. “Don’t touch it, stay away from it, evacuate the area, and notify law enforcement immediately.”

The sheriff said you can never be too cautious regarding these devices.

“Any time we find something like that, we have to act as if it is active and that it will go off. It’s very important for the safety of the public to stay away from an item that appears to be dangerous,” Bell said.

Due to the unknown condition of the device, the Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad was called in to handle the situation.

If you happen to come across an item that could be dangerous, you can contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 870-892-8888.

