Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Harrison Bader writes St. Louis goodbye letter: ‘I was part of something truly unique’

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just over a week after being traded to the Yankees, Harrison Bader bid St. Louis farewell in a letter posted on The Players’ Tribune.

“I’ll never forget how awesome it felt to walk around this city, knowing that I was a part of something truly unique. Being a Cardinal in St. Louis is just special. And I just want to make sure all the fans understand how much I enjoyed playing in front of you guys every single second,” he wrote.

Cardinals trade Harrison Bader to Yankees for Jordan Montgomery

Bader recalled driving to Busch Stadium for the first time with his dad after being called up and walking into the locker room for the first time with “not just veterans, but legends” like Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. He wrote that it he remembered thinking it is “no longer about Harrison Bader. It’s about the St. Louis Cardinals.”

He reminisced about the feeling of scoring a run on his first time on the field and the crowd going wild. “I still have a picture of me celebrating that moment hanging in my apartment. I had it blown up real big and framed.”

Bader wrote that the City of St. Louis helped shape him and became part of who he is. He credits St. Louis as being the origin of his smile, which he wants St. Louis to remember most about him. “The smile was the reaction to the fans cheering that just happened on the field.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

Latest News

The Red Wolves kicked off 2022 fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State Football Media Day: Red Wolves ready to rebound in 2022
Heckendorf & Harley provide A-State fall camp update
A-State Coordinator Corner: Heckendorf & Harley pleased with progress in fall camp
The Lions are preparing for the 2022 football season.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Manila
Lions aiming for another postseason appearance
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Manila
Razorbacks continue fall camp
Wide receiver among position battles in Razorback fall camp