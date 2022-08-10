Less Rain and Humidity to End the Week

The front that’s been providing rain chances this week will fully move out of the area later today. We still could see a few spotty showers mainly across our southern counties. A couple of showers could cross the Mississippi River near I-55 areas as well. Not as warm and slightly less humid air will move in over the next few days. The weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity drops the most this weekend making the mornings pretty comfortable. Another chance of rain comes in next week, followed by an even cooler round of air.

