LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 1.9 earthquake Tuesday in Lawrence County.

The quake, which was center two kilometers (1.8 miles) west of Lynn, occurred at 2 p.m. Aug. 9, according to the USGS.

It had a depth of 2.5 kilometers.

No one reported feeling it to the USGS.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.