Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri names Brady Cook starting quarterback

The redshirt sophomore started for the Tigers during their most recent bowl game.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) prepares to throw as offensive lineman Hyrin White (50)...
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) prepares to throw as offensive lineman Hyrin White (50) helps defend against pressure from Army in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - When the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs arrive in Columbia to take on Missouri Sept. 1, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Cook will be leading the Tigers at quarterback.

University of Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz named Cook the Tigers’ starting quarterback Tuesday night less than two weeks into fall camp.

Drinkwitz and the Tigers were in search of a new signal-caller following the departure of Connor Bazelak, who transferred to Indiana at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The Tigers opted for Cook over redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and former Mississippi State transfer Jack Abraham.

Cook, a 6-foot-2 native of St. Louis, started for the Tigers during the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl against Army, completing 27-of-34 passes for 238 yards and a score in a loss against the Black Knights. He also added 53 yards on the ground with a 30-yard score marking the longest rush by a Missouri quarterback in 2021.

READ MORE: Missouri vs. K-State is down to single seats/standing room only

During his first two seasons at Missouri, Cook saw action in eight games for the Tigers. In limited action, he completed 52-of-65 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

Missouri’s second game of the year is a Sept. 10 trip to Kansas State.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

Latest News

The Red Wolves kicked off 2022 fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State Football Media Day: Red Wolves ready to rebound in 2022
Heckendorf & Harley provide A-State fall camp update
A-State Coordinator Corner: Heckendorf & Harley pleased with progress in fall camp
The Lions are preparing for the 2022 football season.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Manila
Lions aiming for another postseason appearance
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Manila
Razorbacks continue fall camp
Wide receiver among position battles in Razorback fall camp