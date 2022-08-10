Energy Alert
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash

Amber Gill was a relator for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the Paragould Chamber of Commerce, including serving as a board member.(Source: Amber Gill-Realtor, Paragould Realty Pro/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721.

The report stated that 26-year-old Jace Simpson, of Paragould, was traveling north when his 2006 Mercury crossed the center turn lane into a 2016 Jeep driven by 26-year-old Gena McCullar, also from Paragould.

According to ASP, Simpson then struck 48-year-old Amber Gill’s 2017 Nissan, which caused it to rotate and hit McCullar.

Both Simpson and McCullar were injured in the crash, the report said.

Heath Funeral Home also said she was selected as the Ambassador of the Year for the Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

A visitation for Gill will be held Friday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. The funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

You can view Gill’s entire obituary here.

