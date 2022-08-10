Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721.

Highway 49 northbound is shut down right now just south of GCT high school. Bad wreck. pic.twitter.com/vU1WLrAoRi — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) August 9, 2022

The report stated that 26-year-old Jace Simpson, of Paragould, was traveling north when his 2006 Mercury crossed the center turn lane into a 2016 Jeep driven by 26-year-old Gena McCullar, also from Paragould.

According to ASP, Simpson then struck 48-year-old Amber Gill’s 2017 Nissan, which caused it to rotate and hit McCullar.

Both Simpson and McCullar were injured in the crash, the report said.

Amber Gill was a relator for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the Paragould Chamber of Commerce, including serving as a board member.

Heath Funeral Home also said she was selected as the Ambassador of the Year for the Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

A visitation for Gill will be held Friday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. The funeral will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

You can view Gill’s entire obituary here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.