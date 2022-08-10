Police investigating after house shot
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police detained two people after shots were fired in Lawrence County.
Tuesday afternoon on Aug. 9 multiple agencies responded to shots being fired in the 1100 block of southeast Front Street.
Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said no injuries occurred but a house was stuck with a bullet. Authorities on the scene detained two people, one of which is still in police custody.
An investigation has been opened.
Region 8 News will update this story when more information becomes available.
