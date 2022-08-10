Safety measures on the road ahead of school

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting across northeast Arkansas, it’s important to be extra cautious on the roads.

With children at bus stops or being dropped off, it’s important to know where and when to stop.

Although it might seem like a pretty self-explanatory topic Paragould Fire Captain Brian Carter said you would be surprised how often cars just go flying past when there are small children just trying to walk to and from their house.

“Whenever you see the yellow lights that means the bus is about to stop whenever you see the red that means the bus has stopped and kids are either getting on or off,” said Carter. “We just want to take care of our kids and be proactive about their safety.”

Carter said in some cases people do not know they have to stop especially when they are on the other side of the road, but Carter said those are some of the most important stops.

“On four-lane roads, you’ll see the people that are behind the bus stop as they are supposed to,” said Carter. “Though oncoming traffic may not stop because they are unaware, they must stop on a four-lane road it could really put a kid in danger.

Not only is dangerous but not stopping for a bus will be costly for drivers. In 2019 the state raised the minimum amount of the penalty from $250 to $500, and the potential maximum penalty from $1,000 to $2,500 for not stopping.

With schools around the area getting back to class, Carter said that is the time you see the most incidents so he hopes people are careful.

