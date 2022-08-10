TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes slowdown along highway

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County is causing traffic to back up.

IDrive Arkansas is reporting as of 3:10 p.m. heavy slowdown on Highway 49 near Honeysuckle, north of the School Street stoplight.

A crash was reported on Highway 49 in Brookland. (iDriveArkansas.com)

Brookland Police Chief John Moore said there was a crash, and they would provide more details soon.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading to the scene to gather more information.

