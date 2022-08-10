Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes slowdown along highway

IDrive Arkansas is reporting as of 3:10 p.m. heavy slowdown on Highway 49 near Honeysuckle,...
IDrive Arkansas is reporting as of 3:10 p.m. heavy slowdown on Highway 49 near Honeysuckle, north of the School Street stoplight.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A crash in Craighead County is causing traffic to back up.

IDrive Arkansas is reporting as of 3:10 p.m. heavy slowdown on Highway 49 near Honeysuckle, north of the School Street stoplight.

A crash was reported on Highway 49 in Brookland.
A crash was reported on Highway 49 in Brookland.(iDriveArkansas.com)

Brookland Police Chief John Moore said there was a crash, and they would provide more details soon.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School has shut down U.S. Highway 49.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

A crash south of the Greene County Tech High School has shut down U.S. Highway 49.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
People who travel Highway 226 in Craighead County might need to find an alternate route in the...
ArDOT to close Highway 226 for improvements
A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance