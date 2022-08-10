Energy Alert
Upgrading drainage systems to prevent another historic flood

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County town is taking steps to reduce flooding risks.

On June 7 heavy rain left cars stranded and homes flooded in Paragould. Over 5 inches of rain fell in just a few short hours.

This was considered a 500-year flood. That means there is a 1 in 500 chance of this occurring in any given year.

Adam Followell is the Director of City Works for Paragould and said, “As most people know we received about 5.5 inches of rain, which was totally a 500-year flood, and it like rocked our drainage system.”

Pruitt’s Chapel Road was one of the hardest spots hit in the city. The stretch of road runs over Eight Mile Creek, which is the main waterway in Paragould.

Due to the small size of the culvert, not all of the rainwater could not fit through, so it began to run over, flooding homes near the creek.

The culvert’s diameter during the 500-year flood was roughly 4 feet, which has now been more than doubled.

Followell said, “We replaced it with an 8-and-a-half-foot oval tile and it will carry the amount of water needed from now on, and could even handle the 500-year flood if it ever occurs again.”

Region 8 News spoke with a resident on Garden Lane who said over the past 20 years he has seen it get bad four or five times, and June 7 was the worst. He also stated the flood water was gone in a matter of 20 or 30 minutes.

“Garden Lane was another one we had trouble with normal rain in this and we had identified that this flood we were having issues with the retention pond,” said Followell.

The city of Paragould tripled the budget for the water department to help finish the drainage project. Followell says with the rapid expansion of Paragould the project could take up to 18 months to complete.

