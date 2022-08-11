Energy Alert
Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to $500M tax cut package

Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state's surplus reached...
Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a $500 million tax cut package.

The majority-Republican House and Senate on Wednesday, Aug. 10 approved identical versions of bills outlining the tax cuts proposed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson called a special session to take up the tax cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion.

The tax cuts passed over objections from Democrats who questioned whether the move would jeopardize some of the state’s COVID-19 relief money. Democrats have also said lawmakers should raise teacher pay.

Gov. Hutchinson issued a statement on the proposal:

Final votes on the tax cuts are expected in both chambers on Thursday, Aug. 11.

