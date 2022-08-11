Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball finishes 2-1 on Dominican Republic Tour

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball capped their foreign tour with a win on Wednesday.

Malcolm Farrington had 18 points as the Red Wolves beat the Dominican Republic U22 national team 86-76 in overtime. Omar El-Sheikh had 16 points, 7 rebounds. Caleb Fields (14 pts), Markise Davis (13 pts), and Mak Manciel (11 pts) also scored in double figures.

