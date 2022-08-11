Aug. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The front that’s been providing rain chances this week will fully move out of the area later today. We still could see a few spotty showers mainly across our southern counties.

A couple of showers could cross the Mississippi River near I-55 areas as well. Not as warm and slightly less humid air will move in over the next few days.

The weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity drops the most this weekend making the mornings pretty comfortable.

Another chance of rain comes in next week, followed by an even cooler round of air.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

A murder suspect in Helena - West Helena is in jail this morning.

Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a $500 million tax cut package.

As the school year inches closer, some Arkansas parents are wanting to see more school resource officers, while others want alternatives to be explored first.

Two deadly crashes on a major Region 8 Highway has drivers concerned for their safety.

Details on these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m.

