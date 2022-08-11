Boil order issued for Cross County city

PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order has been put in effect for the city of Parkin.

Mayor Diane Patterson told Region 8 News on Wednesday, Aug. 10 the boil order would be in effect “until further notice”.

She explained the boil order was due to electricity issues at the water plant.

If you live in Parkin, you are urged to boil your water for five minutes before drinking.

