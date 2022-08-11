Energy Alert
City looking to add water feature to popular park

The fields at the Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro will soon be home to a new splash pad.
The fields at the Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro will soon be home to a new splash pad.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is wanting to make a “splash” to one of its most popular parks, and they want your feedback.

The city is looking for a state grant to build a splash pad at Joe Mack Campbell Park.

Brandon Shrader, Assistant Director for the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department, said this kind of addition can give people a place to cool off.

“If we have a larger water feature like a splash pad, then people can come from all over and experience that,” he said. “It really just adds to the park itself for all the activities that are going on.”

Shrader said before they do any project, they want to hear from those who use the parks daily, as well as anyone else in the community.

“It’s much needed obviously. We are building it for the community and it’s very nice to have the opinion of the community in mind when doing that,” he said.

The meeting will be held at the city council chambers at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

