First phase of Future I-57 project slated to begin

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT) – The first phase of the Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County will begin soon.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will include upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff.

The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.

Officials said the work will initially consist of pipe extensions and earthwork for the new merge ramps.

MoDOT added during this stage, Route 160/158 and Route 67 will have minimal impacts, so drivers should anticipate delays.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Aug. 22 with it expected to be completed by Nov. 2023.

