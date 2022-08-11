Energy Alert
Helping kids with a new sleep schedule

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us to provide ways to help kids adjust to new sleeping schedules
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children are preparing to head back to school and it is important to get them adjusted to a new sleep schedule. Especially if they’ve gotten used to not having a structured routine during the summer. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss natural ways to help kids get some good rest. She brought snacks packed with melatonin, a hormone the body naturally makes that helps with sleep.

Avis recommends the following foods containing melatonin:

Pistachios contain the richest source of melatonin - 8 mcg per ounce or 23 pistachios

Contains B6, which helps convert tryptophan into melatonin

Also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which improve the quality of sleep.

Eating foods with tryptophan, like cherries, increases concentrations of melatonin.

Turkey, cheese, yogurt, fish, and eggs

Melatonin and light

Avis said melatonin is a hormone produced in the pineal gland and gut, however, melatonin produced in the pineal gland is responsible for regulating sleep. Melatonin levels rise at night and drop in the morning in the light. The body’s ability to produce the hormone decreases with age. Avis also said exposure to light, including Blue light, decreases melatonin. She recommends no blue light two hours before bed.  Go to Amber light bulbs at night in the den or tv room

