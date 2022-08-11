Man apprehended after a shooting in West Helena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man involved in a killing in West Helena was moved to Phillips County Detention Center for a bond hearing.

On August 8, 2022, at 4:05 am, Helena-West Police Department responded to the scene regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in a bedroom, and he was later pronounced dead by the coroner.

Investigators discovered that Sherman Gill was responsible for the murder.

Gill was arrested on August 10, 2022, by the Warren Police Department.

West Helena Police officers transported Gill to Philips County for a bond hearing.

Gill is being charged with capital murder, aggravated Residential Burglary, and three counts of terroristic threatening.

