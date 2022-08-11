MFD identifies firefighter killed in fire engine crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is mourning the death of one of their own after a firefighter was killed Wednesday night in a tragic crash.

MFD identified the firefighter Thursday as David Pleasant who was driving Memphis Fire Truck 5 at the time of the crash.

There were three other firefighters who were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. They have since been treated and released, according to MFD.

The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash was also hospitalized.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Cambridge Avenue near E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard. Police arrived on the scene minutes later.

Witnesses say the pickup truck driver ran a red light, causing the crash. The fire engine tried to avoid hitting the pickup but failed, then flipped on its side.

MFD says Pleasant was “extremely passionate” about his role as the driver for the department and loved helping his community.

Pleasant began his career with the Division of Fire Services on July 9, 1990, and served for 32 years.

Community members and Mid-South leaders have taken to social media to share their condolences with Pleasant’s family and friends.

My deepest condolences to the family of the firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty tonight and to the Memphis Fire Department family who lost one of their own. https://t.co/SfRGvxuIP7 — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) August 11, 2022

Heartbroken to hear about this tragedy in Memphis. I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the hero who died in the line of duty and am praying for his family, the others involved, and all those at @MEM_fire. https://t.co/w2HUdz6MAo — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 11, 2022

It is heartbreaking to hear a @MEM_Fire firefighter died in the line of duty. We are praying for his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/Xv6aTQdVSA — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 11, 2022

