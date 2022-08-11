Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Feeling Great Over the Weekend

August 12th, 2022
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (8/11/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Humidity is down across Region 8 and this weekend is looking nice. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected today and Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. The big thing you will notice is the lower humidity which allows really comfortable temperatures each morning. Humidity starts to ramp back up Sunday as temperatures to end the weekend warm back in the lower-90s. Rain chances return next week, with the best chance of rain looking to Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures cool into the lower to mid-80s by Tuesday of next week and looking at the extended forecast, temperatures look to stay below normal for a little bit.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Eleanor's Pizzeria announced they were closing their doors, but a week later, they said it...
Concerns for downtown Jonesboro following restaurant closures
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash

Latest News

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (8/11/22)
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (8/11/22)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (8/11)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (8/11)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (8/10)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (8/10)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/9)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/9)