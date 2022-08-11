Feeling Great Over the Weekend

Humidity is down across Region 8 and this weekend is looking nice. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected today and Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. The big thing you will notice is the lower humidity which allows really comfortable temperatures each morning. Humidity starts to ramp back up Sunday as temperatures to end the weekend warm back in the lower-90s. Rain chances return next week, with the best chance of rain looking to Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures cool into the lower to mid-80s by Tuesday of next week and looking at the extended forecast, temperatures look to stay below normal for a little bit.

