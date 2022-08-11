Patriotic pup sings national anthem

Energy Alert
A Jonesboro Ark. family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her two-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her two-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before Good Morning Region 8, we air “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

