Questions remain over Sheriff’s office employee’s death

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a county employee.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem.

A press release from Arkansas State Police said Taylor died of a gunshot wound.

Region 8 News has monitored this case since the news broke in July.

ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said the investigation is “very active” and the agency would comment further when a suspect had been arrested.

If you have any information that might help investigators, you’re asked to call the ASP Criminal Investigation Division at 870-280-6179.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.