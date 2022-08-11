Energy Alert
Questions remain over Sheriff’s office employee’s death

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a county employee.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem.

A press release from Arkansas State Police said Taylor died of a gunshot wound.

Region 8 News has monitored this case since the news broke in July.

ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said the investigation is “very active” and the agency would comment further when a suspect had been arrested.

If you have any information that might help investigators, you’re asked to call the ASP Criminal Investigation Division at 870-280-6179.

