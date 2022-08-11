Recreational marijuana issue back on Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following a recent setback, the issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot is one step closer to the November ballot.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title to place it on the ballot, according to content partner KARK.

The move would allow Arkansans to vote in favor or against expanded access to marijuana in the state, removing the medical marijuana card requirement to purchase or use marijuana.

However, it’s unclear if the general election votes would be counted, KARK said.

The order came after a lawsuit was filed Thursday, Aug. 4, by Responsible Growth Arkansas following the ballot title’s rejection by state election officials the day before.

The group, which had gathered enough valid signatures to place the measure on the November ballot, asked the court to make a preliminary injunction ahead of a Thursday, Aug. 25 deadline. That’s when the amendment would need to be certified by the Secretary of State.

According to the Wednesday order, the final day for filing responses regarding Responsible Growth Arkansas’ legal filing with the court is Sunday, Sept. 4.

