Riverside alum Gavin Stone in MLB Top 100 Prospects
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City native continues to garner national attention on the diamond.
Gavin Stone is in the latest edition of the MLB Top 100 Prospects. He’s #100 overall, #7 in the Los Angeles Dodgers Top 30.
Stone has had a stellar 2022 in Single A and Double A. He leads Minor League Baseball with a 1.35 ERA. He’s 8th with 124 strikeouts. The Riverside & UCA alum has recorded double digit strikeouts in 3 starts this season. He had 13 K’s for Tulsa on June 7th vs. Northwest Arkansas.
