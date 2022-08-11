Riverside alum Gavin Stone in MLB Top 100 Prospects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City native continues to garner national attention on the diamond.

Gavin Stone is in the latest edition of the MLB Top 100 Prospects. He’s #100 overall, #7 in the Los Angeles Dodgers Top 30.

Gavin Stone he had another strong outing for Tulsa, as he lowered his MiLB-leading ERA to 1.32. Today's line:



4.0 IP

4 hits

0 runs

2 BBs

7 Ks⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zoTgzD0rve — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) August 7, 2022

Stone has had a stellar 2022 in Single A and Double A. He leads Minor League Baseball with a 1.35 ERA. He’s 8th with 124 strikeouts. The Riverside & UCA alum has recorded double digit strikeouts in 3 starts this season. He had 13 K’s for Tulsa on June 7th vs. Northwest Arkansas.

