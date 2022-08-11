Energy Alert
Riverside alum Gavin Stone in MLB Top 100 Prospects

Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.
Riverside alum Gavin Stone made his AA debut Wednesday night for the Tulsa Drillers.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City native continues to garner national attention on the diamond.

Gavin Stone is in the latest edition of the MLB Top 100 Prospects. He’s #100 overall, #7 in the Los Angeles Dodgers Top 30.

Stone has had a stellar 2022 in Single A and Double A. He leads Minor League Baseball with a 1.35 ERA. He’s 8th with 124 strikeouts. The Riverside & UCA alum has recorded double digit strikeouts in 3 starts this season. He had 13 K’s for Tulsa on June 7th vs. Northwest Arkansas.

