Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with something adorable.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants assistance naming its newest K-9, an 11-week-old German Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office says their puppy crime fighter is currently known as Puppy Doe, but Sheriff Eddie Cathey is asking for a bit of help with the dog’s official name.

To help the process, the department shared some details about the puppy. The little guy likes long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass, public displays of affection, tearing up new tennis balls, prefers his toys thrown overhand and hails from a family of service dogs.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department said it will take names until 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on its Facebook post in the comment section.

Sheriff Cathey said the names of “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

Latest News

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
2 accused robbers arrested in Florida
Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’
Heckendorf & Harley provide A-State fall camp update
A-State Coordinator Corner: Heckendorf & Harley pleased with progress in fall camp