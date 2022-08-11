Super Derby at Louisiana Downs postponed until 2023

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Super Derby at Louisiana Downs is being postponed until 2023.

The announcement was made Thursday, Aug. 11. Racetrack officials say the move will allow them to add more money to the purse from the Historical Horse Racing machines, the additional Off-Track Betting locations, and Sportsbook. One-hundred new slot machines are also being added to the casino floor, which will further increase revenue.

“All the horsemen here are for the postponing of the Super Derby. With the current purse cuts for the remainder of the season, we feel giving $300,000 to one day of racing doesn’t support the local horsemen who are here every week. Let’s give the new slots, the HHR machines, and the OTB locations time to produce purse revenue which supports hosting a large race like Super Derby. Postponing the event until next year is what is in the best interest of the horsemen and the property,” said Shane Wilson, current Louisiana Downs meet leading trainer.

Construction is set to begin the week of Aug. 15.

“I think this is definitely the right decision to postpone the event given the current purse structure. With the different forms of gaming, which will increase purses in the future, this is a great long-term event to have, just definitely not this year. Bottom line is I am excited about the future at Louisiana Downs with Kevin and Matt and better Louisiana racing overall. This is very exciting from a horsemen’s standpoint,” said Ron Faucheux, thoroughbred horse trainer and LAHBPA board member.

The president of Louisiana Downs released the following statement about the decision to postpone the Super Derby to allow the size of the purse to grow:

“While we were excited to potentially bring the Super Derby back this year we simply feel it’s not in the best interest of the property or horseman at this time. We value our relationship with the horseman and have been working hard to bring this property back to its iconic status. Ultimately, the closing of our acquisition simply did not allow us enough time to truly set Louisiana Downs apart and put us on the map from a timing perspective with the Super Derby. Over the course of the last 7 months, we’ve been able to make significant improvements to our infrastructure as well as improve various areas on both the backside and frontside of our property. We are gearing up to open our Mound OTB with new HHR machines on August 18th and have submitted locations to the Racing Commission for additional locations. Additionally, we’ve added new slot machines to our gaming floor which will significantly help with slot revenues and we continue to add games weekly. Finally, we will begin construction on new restaurant offerings next week that will enhance our customer experiences. With all those things said, we feel the property will be in a much better situation next year when the HHR, Sportsbook, and OTB revenues truly kick in which will significantly add to our purse structure not to mention our restaurant offerings and continued improvements to the property which will truly put Louisiana Downs in the spotlight and in a much better position for great things ahead.”

