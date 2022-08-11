Energy Alert
Super Derby at Louisiana Downs postponed until 2023

Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Super Derby at Louisiana Downs is being postponed until 2023.

The announcement was made Thursday, Aug. 11. Racetrack officials say the move will allow them to add more money to the purse from the Historical Horse Racing machines, the additional Off-Track Betting locations, and Sportsbook. One-hundred new slot machines are also being added to the casino floor, which will further increase revenue.

“All the horsemen here are for the postponing of the Super Derby. With the current purse cuts for the remainder of the season, we feel giving $300,000 to one day of racing doesn’t support the local horsemen who are here every week. Let’s give the new slots, the HHR machines, and the OTB locations time to produce purse revenue which supports hosting a large race like Super Derby. Postponing the event until next year is what is in the best interest of the horsemen and the property,” said Shane Wilson, current Louisiana Downs meet leading trainer.

Construction is set to begin the week of Aug. 15.

“I think this is definitely the right decision to postpone the event given the current purse structure. With the different forms of gaming, which will increase purses in the future, this is a great long-term event to have, just definitely not this year. Bottom line is I am excited about the future at Louisiana Downs with Kevin and Matt and better Louisiana racing overall. This is very exciting from a horsemen’s standpoint,” said Ron Faucheux, thoroughbred horse trainer and LAHBPA board member.

The president of Louisiana Downs released the following statement about the decision to postpone the Super Derby to allow the size of the purse to grow:

