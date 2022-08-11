Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety.

One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland.

In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway 49 in Brookland to combat speeders and minimize the number of crashes.

Residents feel the speed limit needs to be lowered even more as the number of crashes continues along the highway.

Dustin Bellers travels Highway 49 daily, and he said, “There is just a lot of traffic, and it is getting busier all the time, mainly during school hours and when people are getting off of work.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 16-24-year-olds are observed using a handheld electronic device more than any other age group.

The study also found that in 2019, drivers 15 – 19 years old comprised 9% of those killed in vehicle crashes while driving distracted.

Roselea Todd lives in Paragould and travels to Jonesboro daily, and she said, “People aren’t paying attention, they are going too fast, they get in a big hurry, and people are on their phones, and they aren’t thinking about what they are doing.”

Speeding not only puts you at risk but others on the road as well.

Bellers stated, “People have kids in their car and you just want to keep them safe so, jsu slowing down and paying attention will be the most important thing you can do.”

Texting while driving is not only dangerous but also illegal.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree.
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in dozens of arrests.
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

Latest News

One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
Heckendorf & Harley provide A-State fall camp update
A-State Coordinator Corner: Heckendorf & Harley pleased with progress in fall camp
Lions aiming for another postseason appearance
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Manila