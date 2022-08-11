Vacant house fire “suspicious”, fire department says

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) – A house was completely destroyed in an early morning fire in Tuckerman.

Police Chief Justin Collum told Region 8 News the fire happened at a house on Foster Street around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11.

He explained no one was inside at the time of the fire and it had been empty for several years.

The fire department is investigating what caused the fire, and the property owner is being contacted for more details about the house.

Chief Collum added the fire has been ruled “suspicious” by the fire department, as no utilities were turned on inside the house at the time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

