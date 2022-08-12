Animal control center needs donations amid capacity troubles

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An animal control center in Northeast Arkansas needs your help.

The Cherokee Village Animal Control is at capacity, meaning they cannot accept any more animals and even have to turn new animals away.

Officer Paula Munsick said it’s hard not to take in the lost animals, trying to find their families.

“I do take a little here and there to make sure they find their families, like the stray and lost. We’ve had an influx of those here lately,” she said.

Munsick said it hurts to see so many loving animals in their facility.

“It hurts my heart. I wish they could all come home with me, but I can’t,” she said.

The shelter said its primary needs are volunteer hours and pet food.

If you are interested in helping, visit the Cherokee Village Animal Control’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.