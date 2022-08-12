Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Animal control center needs donations amid capacity troubles

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An animal control center in Northeast Arkansas needs your help.

The Cherokee Village Animal Control is at capacity, meaning they cannot accept any more animals and even have to turn new animals away.

Officer Paula Munsick said it’s hard not to take in the lost animals, trying to find their families.

“I do take a little here and there to make sure they find their families, like the stray and lost. We’ve had an influx of those here lately,” she said.

Munsick said it hurts to see so many loving animals in their facility.

“It hurts my heart. I wish they could all come home with me, but I can’t,” she said.

The shelter said its primary needs are volunteer hours and pet food.

If you are interested in helping, visit the Cherokee Village Animal Control’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
Jonesboro police are investigating a Thursday, August 11, 2022 shooting after a victim with a...
Jonesboro police investigating shooting
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Eleanor's Pizzeria announced they were closing their doors, but a week later, they said it...
Concerns for downtown Jonesboro following restaurant closures

Latest News

The cover of the book which shows children protesting in front of a school to stop the violence.
Couple using book to help keep kids safe in classroom
Lane closures expected for Highway 63
Lane closures expected for Highway 63
Local animal control center needing donations
Local animal control center needing donations
Jonesboro police investigating shooting
Jonesboro police investigating shooting