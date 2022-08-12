Energy Alert
Arkansas State football practices Thursday under the lights

The Red Wolves practiced Thursday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The Red Wolves practiced Thursday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s day 7 of Arkansas State football fall camp. The Red Wolves practiced in full pads Thursday evening at Centennial Bank Stadium.

TW Ayers is one of several players in the defensive line rotation. He’s played pretty much everywhere in his A-State career. In 2020, Ayers had a receiving touchdown at tight end and four sacks at defensive end. #45 had 13 tackles last season.

Butch Jones is pleased with the progress of the Missouri native.

“Here’s an individual who we asked to put weight on,” Jones said Tuesday at A-State Media Day. “He’s put over 40 pounds on. He’s the leader of the defensive line room. He does anything and everything that we ask of him and more. So he’s become the face of that position group. And he’s holding individuals accountable.”

“Yeah it’s definitely been a learning experience for me, having to kinda step into a position like that,” Ayers added. “Lot of these young guys that just don’t know what it’s like to be in a college program and they’re still learning, just getting up to speed. I’d say everybody is excited to get back to work. Everybody wants to get that bad taste out of our mouth from last year. So just having that opportunity to come out here and really see what kind of team we’re going to have and what kind of team we can build going into this season.”

Arkansas State will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday.

