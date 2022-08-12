Aug. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Humidity is down across Region 8 and this weekend is looking nice. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected today and Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s.

The big thing you will notice is the lower humidity which allows really comfortable temperatures each morning. Humidity starts to ramp back up Sunday as temperatures to end the weekend warm back in the lower-90s.

Rain chances return next week, with the best chance of rain looking to Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures cool into the lower to mid-80s by Tuesday of next week and looking at the extended forecast, temperatures look to stay below normal for a little bit.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro Police investigate a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Following a recent setback, the issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot is one step closer to the November ballot.

Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved a $500 million tax cut package and adjourned a special session without taking up teacher raises, abortion ban exceptions or other issues Democrats had hoped to add to the agenda.

We’ll introduce you to two Arkansas teachers that have to work extra jobs because their teaching salary is not enough for them to take care of their families.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

