Elvis Week Attract Younger Fans to Mark the 45th Anniversary of Elvis Week
By Kelli Cook
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly 45 years since Elvis Presley passed away.

Each year thousands of fans from all over the world mark the occasion with Elvis Week at Graceland.

It’s a 10-million-dollar economic boost for the city, and thanks to a growing younger fan base, Memphis could see huge crowds for the annual event for years to come.

“It’s my first Elvis week, and it’s been so much fun so far. We came in on Tuesday,” said 22-year-old college student Taylor Reed from Texas.

“I mean, come on, younger Elvis. You can’t say he’s not super cute, his “Comeback Special. I love it and then his music, all the movies he’s been in and everything,” said Taylor.

All around Graceland, you’ll find millennials and even younger enjoying the festivities.

Many were born into the Elvis fandom.

“Our great grandparents and our parents love Elvis, so we thought we would stop by,” said one Elvis fan.

However, there’s another theory as to the sudden interest into a man who left this earth 45 years ago, a blockbuster movie that introduced the once international star to a whole new fan base.

“Of course, it helped my excitement, but I bought my tickets back in February. I knew I was going back then, but just watching the movie and coming out so close to Elvis week it made me so excited to come,” said Reed.

20 to 25,000 fans are expected for this milestone Elvis week.

Many have waited two years for the celebration.

Last year, organizers held a hybrid Elvis week with virtual and in-person activities.

“It’s my first Elvis week, and I was meant to come in 2020, and then we couldn’t leave the country, and I am having the time of my life,” said Elvis super fan Lauren Elise.

Elise made a solo trip to Memphis from Australia.

The 40-year-old says it’s refreshing to see a new generation falling in love with an artist she’s loved since she was a child.

“It’s weird because as a child, I was bullied at school for loving Elvis, so it’s really weird to see now he’s got the number one movie out, and the soundtrack is number one, and you know is all of that is really crazy for me, but it’s amazing,” said Elise.

The most anticipated event for Elvis week is the candlelight vigil which is Monday, August 15th, at 8:30 in front of Graceland.

