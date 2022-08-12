Energy Alert
Historic downtown buildings on the chopping block

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The old Bank of Trumann building has been a downtown staple for over 50 years.

The city of Trumann plans to condemn the building sometime in September.

“So, condemnation seems like the easy way out, and it is a lot easier to just tear down a building than it is to explore the ability to renovate it and keep it around,” Heather Shrader, a Trumann resident, said.

Taking down buildings is a long and drawn process that could take months or even years.

“You know it costs us to go through a condemnation process, but then the taking down of the property is an owner’s expense,” Mayor Barbara Lewallen said.

Many of the businesses left decades ago.

“Downtown Trumann is basically a ghost town; there has not been anything going here for a very long time,” Shrader said.

The railroad once helped bring many jobs to Trumann, but now it cuts downtown off from truckers.

“You have to go either under the railroad tracks, or over the railroad tracks, so large trucks can’t get over under,” Lewallen said.

Main Street Arkansas is a popular trend with towns across the state. This can open the town up for funding and events and help bring more businesses to town.

“Like Main Street Arkansas, Trumann becoming a Main Street affiliate could really open up opportunities for funding and revitalization in their downtown area,” Shrader said.

Shrader is very excited about the future of downtown Trumann.

