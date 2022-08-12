Energy Alert
Homeowners amid insurance battle following storm damage

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OZARK ACRES, Ark. (KAIT) - A family in Sharp County has been waiting since April to have their home repaired from a severe thunderstorm that hit the area.

The Beasley family said their insurance company is the reason for the holdup.

On April 15, severe thunderstorms moved through multiple counties, including Sharp County, dropping large-sized hail and damaging whatever was in Mother Nature’s path.

The Beasley’s house was one of the areas hit that day, leaving gaping holes in the siding of their home, breaking windows, and busting window screens.

Katy Beasley said she remembers the evening very well.

“Me and my daughter were in our bathroom closet. She wasn’t phased by it. I was more worried. You could hear the windows break,” she said.

Now, four months later, the family is still trying to get their home fixed.

Beasley said their insurance company didn’t give them a third of what it would cost to fix the home.

Katy’s husband is a contractor and estimated the damage to cost around $16,000.

She explained she feels like she deserves more by being a loyal customer.

“We’ve been with the same parent company for almost all of our family’s life. Now, they have kind of left us hanging because the cost isn’t adding up to what they’re willing to pay,” Beasley said.

She said it’s frustrating to see the same damage that occurred months ago.

“I thought it would be fixed by now,” Beasley said.

The family said they will continue to work with their insurance provider until both parties can both agree on a reasonable offer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

