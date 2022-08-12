Energy Alert
Lane closures expected for Highway 63

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists along Highway 63 in Lawrence County might want to give themselves a little extra time to get where they’re going in the coming weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it will begin routine work on the Spring River Bridge, just east of Ravenden, beginning Monday, Aug. 15, weather permitting.

The work is expected to last approximately one month and will require alternate lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“Delays are expected,” ArDOT stated. “Drivers will be directed by cones, barrels, and signs.”

