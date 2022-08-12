Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

Aaron Cooper is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.
Aaron Cooper is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.(Malden DPS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

Police say the allegations stem from an incident on Thursday, August 11 when a man was walking down the street and Cooper came by in a vehicle and allegedly shot at him, then fled from officers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
Jonesboro police are investigating a Thursday, August 11, 2022 shooting after a victim with a...
Jonesboro police investigating shooting
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Eleanor's Pizzeria announced they were closing their doors, but a week later, they said it...
Concerns for downtown Jonesboro following restaurant closures

Latest News

The Cherokee Village Animal Control is at capacity, meaning they cannot accept any more animals...
Animal control center needs donations amid capacity troubles
The cover of the book which shows children protesting in front of a school to stop the violence.
Couple using book to help keep kids safe in classroom
Lane closures expected for Highway 63
Lane closures expected for Highway 63
Local animal control center needing donations
Local animal control center needing donations
Jonesboro police investigating shooting
Jonesboro police investigating shooting