Nearly $3,500 in stolen baseball cards recovered by police

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – The Steele Police Department made a hefty recovery on Wednesday: Nearly $3,500 in stolen baseball cards.

According to the department, Chief Billy Stanfield received a report on Aug. 10 of a stolen baseball collection at a home on South Cooter Road.

The reported value of the collection was $3,500, SPD said.

During the investigation, Captain John Timm and Chief Stanfield found and recovered most of the collection about three hours after receiving the report.

SPD said arrests are expected to be made when the investigation is finished.

