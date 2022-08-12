Energy Alert
Shooting victim at Jonesboro hospital, police are investigating

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Thursday, August 11, 2022 shooting after a victim with a gunshot wound was reported at a hospital around 11:30 p.m.

According to Jonesboro Police, it happened on Curtview.

An exact location was not disclosed, but police investigation units did find bullet holes.

If you have any information call Jonesboro police or Crimestoppers at (870) 935-STOP.

