Shooting victim at Jonesboro hospital, police are investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Thursday, August 11, 2022 shooting after a victim with a gunshot wound was reported at a hospital around 11:30 p.m.

According to Jonesboro Police, it happened on Curtview.

An exact location was not disclosed, but police investigation units did find bullet holes.

If you have any information call Jonesboro police or Crimestoppers at (870) 935-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.