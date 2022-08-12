Energy Alert
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’

Izard County sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy on Friday, Aug. 12,...
Izard County sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy on Friday, Aug. 12, on multiple counts of theft and breaking or entering.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 20-year-old woman is in custody after sheriff’s investigators say she went on a “breaking and entering spree.”

Deputies arrested Autumn Dailey of Hardy on suspicion of 15 charges, including 10 counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm, theft of a debit card, and three misdemeanor theft charges.

According to Friday’s news release, on Aug. 10, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding numerous vehicles broken into in Calico Rock and Franklin.

Victims reported everything from a Ruger SR22 and a bank debit card to clothing and dog treats were stolen.

During the investigation, Chief Deputy Charlie Melton said Investigator Tyler Webb learned where the stolen items might be located and asked Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose to secure a home on Gwaltney Road.

With a search warrant in hand, Webb went to the home and “advised Dailey of her Miranda rights.”

“Dailey confessed the firearm that had been stolen out of Izard County was under the seat of her car along with another firearm that Dailey stated she ‘purchased,’” the news release said. “Dailey stated that she just drove around stealing things out of vehicles.”

Dailey is currently being held in the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond awaiting arraignment.

