GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Gosnell looks to regroup from a 1 win season in 2021.

The Pirates return several starters on both sides of the ball. Head coach Lewis Earnest sees a motivated squad ready to turn things around.

New season, new yellow helmets at Gosnell.



Pirates look to rebound from a 1 win 2021 campaign. They return 11 starters



Watch the @GosnellPirateFB preview Sunday on @Region8News pic.twitter.com/OQOxJ9pP3b — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 12, 2022

