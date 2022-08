OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola started last season 6-1.

But the Seminoles dropped 3 in a row to end the campaign, including a first round loss in the state playoffs.

Jamie Carter’s crew are motivated to return to the top of the 3A-3 and more.

