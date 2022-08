WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - West Memphis won 5 games last season and reached the state playoffs.

It’s Year 3 under Robert Hooks. The Blue Devils are one of the youngest but most experienced teams in the Natural State.

The FFN Preseason Tour stops in West Memphis.



Robert Hooks in 3rd season as head coach. Blue Devils a young squad with just 6 seniors.



They’ll play 9 conference games as a part of the 10 team 6A East.



Watch @WestMemphisFB preview Friday on @Region8News pic.twitter.com/6sHd8jTdzo — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 8, 2022

