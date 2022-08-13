College campuses prepare for back-to-school safety resources

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Many students will be moving back in on college campuses this month, with it being the first time for first-year students.

That is why the University of Central Arkansas police want to make sure everyone knows their safety resources.

Sophomore Jane Nim is an exchange student from Malaysia, and she told content partner KARK that her first year on campus was anything but easy.

“I’m an international student, I came here alone, so yeah, I was scared to be alone on this big campus,” she said.

Nim explained at night, she would go to the campus library with students, but when it was time to walk back to her dorm, she did not feel safe alone.

“I frequently study a lot late at night, and that was one of my concerns: Walking across campus alone late at night, so I usually call one of my friends when I’m walking alone,” she said.

Public Information Officer for UCA Police, Sgt. Michael Hopper, said there are other ways for students to avoid walking alone at night.

“They can either call the police department for an escort or we also have a student organization on campus called Bear Patrol they can request an escort from there,” he told KARK.

With the move-in day approaching, Hopper said there are more safety measures they plan on enforcing.

“One of the most popular is our civilian response to active shooter events which we have been working with the housing [department] this week, and the self-defense program we’re going to push really hard in the fall,” he explained.

Hopper added most students forget campus police resources extend to auto care.

“If they get to their vehicle and it won’t start for whatever reason, we can come out and try to help solve that problem,” he said.

However, there is one popular tool Hopper said has caught the eye of many students: Their social media app designed for notifying students and staff about safety and security on campus.

“One of the things that push us here is out ‘Safe @ UCA’ app. It is a one-stop for all things safety-related here,” he said.

Junior Cameron Medley said he has downloaded the app and suggests incoming first-year students be aware of their surroundings when on campus.

“First thing is to download the ‘Safe @ UCA’ app and keep in mind the safety plan of the building and locations of the blue lights around campus,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.