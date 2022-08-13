Energy Alert
Fake news story about Minden serial killer spreading on Facebook

Police associations dispelling rumors in multiple towns and cities.
Fake news post spreading rumor on Facebook, warns Minden Police Association.
Fake news post spreading rumor on Facebook, warns Minden Police Association.(Minden Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Association is dispelling rumors spread by a fake post about a serial killer in Minden.

The Minden Police Association has released a statement to warn people to check their news sources before believing anything they see on social media. The police association made this comment because of a false news post circulating on online sales sites/pages.

The fake story features a picture of a man, which has been posted on online groups on Facebook, declaring there is a serial killer hunting people down in Minden and that there have been multiple disappearances.

Authorities say posts like these have been circulating on community pages, specifically ones dealing with online sales.

“No abductions have taken place anywhere in Minden. Online sales sites are common targets of overseas trolling of patently false news. No one knows why they are trying to spread false fear. Online sales sites are NOT news sources and should not be treated as such,” said the Minden Police Association in its post.

KSLA also reached out to the Minden Police Department, who say there is no validity to these posts. Lieutenant Joel Kendrick says whoever is behind the post is most likely overseas.

*UPDATE* According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), The same post has now been posted on Texarkana market pages.

“Apparently, this post is making the rounds on social media around Texarkana today. However, there is absolutely no truth to any of it. Always consider the source of the information. We assure you that, if there was a serial killer on the loose here, you’d hear about it from us - not someone on a trading post site,” stated TTPD on their Facebook post, referring to the fake serial killer post.

