Food pantry deals with low stock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pantry is in need. Helping Neighbors Food Pantry recently moved to a bigger facility, but now they face a more significant issue with empty shelves.

The board president of the non-profit, Gary Latanich, said in July 2022 they served 250 more families than they usually would in July.

He said they had seen a steady increase in the people they serve. This has caused shelves and boxes to be empty to the point where they are considering closing temporarily to build up a good food supply.

Latanich said they receive shipments from the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and Walmart, but those shipments are not stretching as much as they were in the past.

“It’s all together, but we need more food. If we had food, we would be perfect. It’s hard to imagine we are running out, especially when there are so many more customers coming,” said Latanich.

He said the freezers are empty with no meat and much produce is in stock.

He said they have enough food to serve people on Monday and maybe Tuesday, but after that, it is up in the air if they will be able to open for those in need.

