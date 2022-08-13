Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro High School plans for changes

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As school starts back in just a few days for many in Jonesboro, one school district has a new addition changing how students get to school.

New additions call for further changes.

The Academies at Jonesboro High School completed construction on a new building ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

This building will house meeting rooms, offices, and 21 new classrooms, but the new construction will change how students get to school.

“One of the most important parts is in drop off in the morning. We ask that they drop them off by the sidewalk. Because if a kid is getting out of the car and onto the sidewalk they are as safe as they can be,” said Dr. Brad Faught, executive principal at the school.

When parents arrive on campus now, they will enter the campus from College Street and exit on Main Street, but making a right turn only.

Faught said these changes would keep everyone safe.

“Well, it’s very important. When we talk about buses and parents and student drivers it’s really important that we are safe and have a real good plan,” he said.

Students driving and buses will enter the student parking lot as normal but exit from a new drive that leads to Highland Drive and only makes a right turn.

Faught said over 500 students attended the recent open house. He said a record number of sophomores attended.

He added that this shows the school’s growth and confirms the importance of making entering and exiting the campus safe.

There will be school staff helping with the new traffic flow on the school campus for the first few days of school.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

Latest News

Food pantry low on stock
Food pantry deals with low stock
The Arkansas Department of Health reported an increase in immunizations for the seven out of...
Doctors talk vaccines as kids head back to school
Marion head football coach
FFN Extra: Lance Clark previews 2022 Marion season
West Memphis head football coach
FFN Extra: Robert Hooks previews 2022 West Memphis season