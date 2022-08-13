Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, in hospice

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns...
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Mike Garrett (21) during the Super Bowl IV football game in New Orleans. As the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, many members of the 1970 team never lived to see the the Chiefs return to the championship game, and many others are in failing health. (AP Photo/File) (KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred at Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs’ starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought
According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
Amber Gill was a realtor for Paragould Realty Pro and had served on several committees for the...
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a...
Montgomery comes up big again as Cardinals beat Brewers
Marion head football coach
FFN Extra: Lance Clark previews 2022 Marion season
West Memphis head football coach
FFN Extra: Robert Hooks previews 2022 West Memphis season
The Patriots are preparing for the 2022 season.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Marion
Blue Devils are preparing for the 2022 football season.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: West Memphis