Man arrested after police found drugs, paraphernalia during vehicle search

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – A 44-year-old Manila man is behind bars after deputies were able to find drugs and paraphernalia during a search of his vehicle.

Daniel Archer was arrested by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 12 for an incident on West County Road 314.

According to a news release, Deputy Chris Hill stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, during which he met with the driver, Shelly Malloy Johnson, and the passenger, Archer.

During a search of the vehicle, a glass pipe for smoking meth, about eight grams of marijuana, various pills, and about 279 grams of meth were found.

During a search of the vehicle, a glass pipe for smoking meth, about eight grams of marijuana, various pills, and about 279 grams of meth were found. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

Archer told the deputy the items belonged to him, the sheriff’s department said.

He was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (hydrocodone)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (phentermine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (alprazolam)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Archer will appear in court on Monday, Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.